1,588 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 1,588 new cases of COVID-19.

522 new cases are in Peel, 450 are in Toronto, and 153 are in York Region.

Toronto and Peel move into lockdown on Monday.

1,363 more cases in the province are considered resolved, and there have been 21 more COVID-19 related deaths.

513 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 146 in ICU, and 87 in ICU on a ventilator.

46,671 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 43,047 still under investigation.