1,670 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 1,670 more cases of COVID-19, with 55,191 tests completed in the last day.

That means 4% of tests came back positive.

2,725 more cases are considered resolved, and 49 more people have died.

Right now in Ontario, 1,382 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 377 in ICU, and 291 on ventilators.

