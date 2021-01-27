1,670 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 1,670 more cases of COVID-19, with 55,191 tests completed in the last day.
That means 4% of tests came back positive.
2,725 more cases are considered resolved, and 49 more people have died.
Right now in Ontario, 1,382 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 377 in ICU, and 291 on ventilators.
