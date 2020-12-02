1,723 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 1,723 new cases of COVID-19.

500 of the new cases are in Peel, 410 are in Toronto, and 196 are in York Region.

1,686 more cases of the virus are considered resolved, and there have been 35 more COVID-19 related deaths.

44,226 tests were completed in the last day, with 49,574 still under investigation.

