1,723 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 1,723 new cases of COVID-19.
500 of the new cases are in Peel, 410 are in Toronto, and 196 are in York Region.
1,686 more cases of the virus are considered resolved, and there have been 35 more COVID-19 related deaths.
44,226 tests were completed in the last day, with 49,574 still under investigation.
To see the full data from the province, click here.
One Day Toy and Food Drive in Niagara Falls Saturday December 5th in Support of Boys and Girls Club of Niagara, Project Share and Women's Place of South NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Justin Canestraro - Niagara Falls Firefighter regarding one day toy and food drive in Niagara Falls on Saturday December 5th/20
Rise of the Lab ButcherMatt Holmes Speaks with Sylvain Charlebois - Professor in Food Distribution and Policy Dalhousie University regarding lab grown meat
Idea of Building Affordable Housing on Vacant Old Police Station Land in Downtown St. CatharinesMatt Holmes Speaks with Greg Miller - St. Catharines City Councillor Merritton Ward regarding the idea to erect affordable housing on vacant land where old police station once stood