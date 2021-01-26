1,740 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, but only 30,000 tests completed

Ontario's Ministry of Health are reporting 1,740 new cases of COVID-19.

However, only 30,717 tests were completed in the last day, down 14.6% from the day before.

That is the lowest number of tests processed in one day since November 24th.

5.9% of tests processed in the last day were positive.

Today's data says 2,261 more cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved, and 63 more people have died.

Right now in Ontario, 1,466 people are hospitalized with the virus.

To see the full data, click here.