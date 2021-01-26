1,740 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, but only 30,000 tests completed
Ontario's Ministry of Health are reporting 1,740 new cases of COVID-19.
However, only 30,717 tests were completed in the last day, down 14.6% from the day before.
That is the lowest number of tests processed in one day since November 24th.
5.9% of tests processed in the last day were positive.
Today's data says 2,261 more cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved, and 63 more people have died.
Right now in Ontario, 1,466 people are hospitalized with the virus.
-
LCHS Rescues Moray Eel from Burning St. Catharines HomeMatt Holmes Speaks with Kevin Strooband – Executive Director Lincoln County Humane Society regarding an update on rescued moray eel
-
Toque Tuesday and Hope Centre UpdateMatt Holmes Speaks with Jon Braithwaite – CEO Hope Centre regarding Toque Tuesday and Hope Centre update
-
Bell Let's Talk Day STIGMA Related to Mental HealthMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Heather Stuart - Professor in the Departments of Public Health Sciences, Psychiatry and the School of Rehabilitation Therapy at Queen's University/Bell Canada Mental Health and Anti-Stigma Research Chair at Queen's regarding the stigma surrounding mental health