1,746 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,746 new cases of COVID-19.
There are 622 new cases in Toronto, 390 in Peel, and 217 in York Region.
1,320 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been eight more COVID-19 related deaths.
39,406 tests were completed in the last day, with 27,388 still under investigation.
-
carolyn stewart (the executive director of feed ontario) nov 30, 2020Matt Holmes is joined by Carolyn Stewart, the Executive Director of Feed Ontario to talk about what the situation is at the Food Banks and what the Pandemic has done in terms of more families relying on the food bank.
-
Will there be a White Christmas?Matt Holmes is joined by Doug Gillham, who is a Meteorologist with The Weather Network to talk about the chance of Niagara having snow on the ground on Christmas morning as well as what the entire winter will look like temperature wise.
-
Black Friday and Cyber Monday...What's the Difference?Matt Holmes is joined by Marvin Ryder from the Degroote School of Business to chat about the unofficial beginning to the holiday season and why businesses are choosing to just use the whole weekend as their Blake Friday Sale.