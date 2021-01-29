1,837 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 1,837 new cases of COVID-19 with, 69,040 tests completed.

That means 3.3% of tests came back positive.

2,900 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 58 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Right now in Ontario, 1,291 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 360 in ICU, and 271 on ventilators.

