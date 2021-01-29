iHeartRadio
1,837 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 1,837 new cases of COVID-19 with, 69,040 tests completed.

That means 3.3% of tests came back positive.

2,900 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 58 more COVID-19 related deaths. 

Right now in Ontario, 1,291 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 360 in ICU, and 271 on ventilators.

To see the full data from the province, click here.

