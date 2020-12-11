1,848 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 1,848 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 469 new cases in Toronto, 386 in Peel, 205 in York Region, and 106 in Windsor-Essex County

1,753 more cases are considered resolved, with 45 more COVID-19 related deaths.

63,051 tests were completed in the last day, with 69,280 still under investigation.