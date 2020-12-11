1,848 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 1,848 new cases of COVID-19.
There are 469 new cases in Toronto, 386 in Peel, 205 in York Region, and 106 in Windsor-Essex County
1,753 more cases are considered resolved, with 45 more COVID-19 related deaths.
63,051 tests were completed in the last day, with 69,280 still under investigation.
-
GHFD | Jaclyn Tokat - Housing Help Support Community Care St. Catharines-ThoroldChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Jaclyn Tokat - Housing Help Support Community Care St. Catharines-Thorold
-
GHFD | Leanne McClay - CAO NRP AssociationChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Leanne McClay - CAO NRP Association
-
GHFD | Hilda Vander Klippe from One ThoroldChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Hilda Vander Klippe from One Thorold