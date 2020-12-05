1,859 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, 27 in Niagara
Ontario has reached another one-day high for COVID-19 cases.
The Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,859 new cases in the province.
1,624 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 20 new COVID-19 related deaths.
709 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 202 ion ICU, and 116 in ICU on a ventilator.
Locally, Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now, Niagara has 207 active cases of the virus, and 15 active outbreaks.
