1,958 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 1,958 new cases of COVID-19.

Today's data shows 2,448 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 43 more COVID-19 related deaths.

35,968 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, down 26.52% from the day before.

5.5% of tests came back positive.

Right now in Ontario, 1,398 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 397 in ICU, and 283 on ventilators.

