1,969 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 1,969 new cases of COVID-19.

Only 30,359 tests were completed in the last day, down 38.48% from the day before.

5.2% of tests came back positive, up 40.54% from the day before.

2,132 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 36 more COVID-19 related deaths.

To see the full data from the province, click here.

Latest Audio

    UPDATE - Expropriation of Land Controversy in Welland

    Matt Holmes Speaks with ​Marcia Remple - Welland Resident/Land Owner regarding an update on expropriation of her land in Welland 
    By-law Officers Briefly Shut Down Fitzgerald Neighbourhood Ice Rink

    Matt Holmes Speaks with Karrie Porter - St. Catharines City Councillor, Suzanne Veenstra - Co-Chair Fitzgerald Neighbours and Caleb Ratzlaff – Project Lead Fitzgerald Ice Rink regarding by-law officers showing up over the weekend to briefly  shut down rink
    SpaceX Missions

    SpaceX  Missions SpaceX is planning another launch as astronauts get ready for a space walk. What is the future of commercial space travel? Tim talks to NBC News Radio National Correspondent Rory O'Neill.