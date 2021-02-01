1,969 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 1,969 new cases of COVID-19.
Only 30,359 tests were completed in the last day, down 38.48% from the day before.
5.2% of tests came back positive, up 40.54% from the day before.
2,132 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 36 more COVID-19 related deaths.
UPDATE - Expropriation of Land Controversy in WellandMatt Holmes Speaks with Marcia Remple - Welland Resident/Land Owner regarding an update on expropriation of her land in Welland
By-law Officers Briefly Shut Down Fitzgerald Neighbourhood Ice RinkMatt Holmes Speaks with Karrie Porter - St. Catharines City Councillor, Suzanne Veenstra - Co-Chair Fitzgerald Neighbours and Caleb Ratzlaff – Project Lead Fitzgerald Ice Rink regarding by-law officers showing up over the weekend to briefly shut down rink
SpaceX MissionsSpaceX Missions SpaceX is planning another launch as astronauts get ready for a space walk. What is the future of commercial space travel? Tim talks to NBC News Radio National Correspondent Rory O'Neill.