1,969 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 1,969 new cases of COVID-19.

Only 30,359 tests were completed in the last day, down 38.48% from the day before.

5.2% of tests came back positive, up 40.54% from the day before.

2,132 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 36 more COVID-19 related deaths.

To see the full data from the province, click here.