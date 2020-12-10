1,983 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario
Nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ontario.
Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 1,983 new cases of the virus.
There are 515 new cases in Peel, 496 in Toronto, and 208 in York Region.
1,804 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 35 more COVID-19 related deaths.
829 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 228 in ICU, and 132 in ICU on a ventilator.
61,809 tests were completed in the last day, with 66,326 still under investigation.
