1 COVID death, 41 cases, and 15 in hospital in Niagara

Another COVID-19 death has been reported in Niagara.

41 new cases were also reported today, with 252 cases considered active in the community.

15 people are being cared for in hospital in Niagara, two are in the ICU.

Only two of the 15 are fully vaccinated.

The majority of patients in hospital are between the ages of 41-65, and not one has received a vaccine.

70% of Niagara residents have two doses of a vaccine and 75% have had one.