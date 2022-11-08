$1-million donation to United Way will help community food programs

The United Way of Niagara is celebrating a big donation towards food programs in the region.

The United Way announcing that Greg and Diane Slaight have donated one million dollars to United Way to provide immediate relief for local community food programs.

Frances Hallworth, CEO of United Way Niagara, says, “The need is growing at an unprecedented rate, we hear every day about the increasing number of people, from children to seniors, seeking support from food programs and the challenges our community partners are facing in addressing the growing need. This gift will be instrumental in helping to ensure that emergency food programs will be able to better meet the increased demand over the next two years.”

With the funds, United Way will support community food programs that are struggling due to increased demand and rising food prices.

Any registered charity delivering food security initiatives in Niagara is eligible to apply.

The application, now available on United Way’s website at unitedwayniagara.org/apply-for-funding/ will close at 12:00pm on November 28, 2022 and funds will be distributed to successful applicants in early December.