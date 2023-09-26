$1 million donation towards new South Niagara Hospital

The Niagara Health Foundation is celebrating a $1-million donation.

Michael and Jana Katz making the donation to the It's Our Future campaign.

In recognition of the gift the new CT in Diagnostic Imaging at the new south Niagara hospital will be named "The Katz Scanner."

Andrea Scott, President and CEO of the Niagara Health Foundation says, "We are profoundly grateful to Michael and Jana Katz for their incredible generosity. Their visionary gift will have a lasting impact on the future of healthcare in our region. It reflects their deep commitment to ensuring that Niagara has a world-class health system, capable of attracting top talent, equipped with cutting-edge technology, and housed in state-of-the-art facilities."

The South Niagara hospital has broken ground and when complete it will span 1.3 million square feet and house 469 private rooms.