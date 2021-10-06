1 new COVID death, 25 cases, and 14 in hospital in Niagara

Another COVID-19 death has been reported in Niagara, marking the 13th death of a local resident since September 1st.

The death toll being tracked by Niagara Public Health now sits at 434.

25 new cases were also announced today.

14 people are being cared for in hospital, three are in the ICU.

Only one of the 14 in hospital is fully vaccinated.

980 doses of a COVID vaccine were given out in Niagara yesterday. 71.%% of residents have had two doses of a vaccine.