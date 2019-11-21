$10,000 budget set to clean up graffiti in downtown St.Catharines running low after rash of tagging
A rash of graffiti in St.Catharines' downtown core and the west-end has caught city officials off guard.
Councillors have asked for a staff report on the number of 'tagging' incidents reported to the city over the past two years.
Executive Director of the St. Catharines Downtown Association Tisha Polocko tells CKTB usually the number of incidents decrease as the winter weather sets in, but that didn't happened this year.
Polocko says it seems like there is one specific person who is tagging buildings city-wide, and that's really getting annoying.
She says the association budgets about $10,000 a year to remove graffiti, and this year they will exceed it.
NRP have installed cameras downtown, but Polocko says it is hard to identify the suspect.
She's hoping to brainstorm with police to find more solutions.
-
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
-
-
