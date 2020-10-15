$10,000 worth of items stolen from Scouts Canada Camp in Thorold
Police are investigating break and enters at a Scouts Canada Camp in Thorold.
It happened at Camp Wetaskiwin on Scout Camp Road on October 12th and 13th in which, up to $10,000 worth of tools, equipment, sporting goods and lawn care items were stolen.
Police do not have a description of the suspects but are asking anyone with information to call them at 905-688-4111, extension 9073.
