10-20cm of snow expected across Niagara today

A snowfall warning has been issued for northern parts of Niagara and south Niagara is under a winter weather travel advisory.

Environment Canada says the system will bring 10 to 15 cm to the entire region but some northern areas may see as much as 20 cm.

The heaviest snow is expected during the afternoon commute.

Heavy snow and blwoing snow could reduce visibility.

Officials are advising motorists to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

The snow should taper off late tonight.