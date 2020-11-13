10 fines issued in Niagara to businesses for not following COVID rules over 3-week period

After a week of criticism that Niagara is not doing enough to enforce COVID-19 rules, Niagara Public Health is releasing information on what the Business Licensing unit is doing.

According to Niagara Public Health, between September 18th and November 7th, regional by-law officers conducted 126 inspections of businesses in every municipality, including bars and restaurants, retail locations and others.

Those inspections have resulted in 7, $750 fines, and 3 summons (elevated fine) being issued for infractions under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Officials say the aim of new rules implemented for bars, restaurants, wineries and bars, is not to punish local businesses, but rather to ensure that they are able to stay open safely.

New rules will come into effect Saturday morning in Niagara, limiting people seated at tables to dine only with household members or essential caregivers.

New provincial rules also come into effect on Monday, limiting people to 4 people per table, closing at 10pm, and cutting alcohol service off at 9 p.m.

Public Health offered some other reminders: