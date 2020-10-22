iHeartRadio
10 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19.

Right now, Niagara has 86 active cases of the virus and six outbreaks.

Welland has the most active cases in the region currently. 

To see the full details from Niagara Region Public Health, click here. 

