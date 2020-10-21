10 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara: NRPH

Niagara Region Public Health are reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19.

Currently, Niagara has 81 active cases of the virus and six active outbreaks.

Four of the six active outbreaks are in health care facilities: Rapelje Lodge in Welland, The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls, Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, and Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines.

