10 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara: NRPH
Niagara Region Public Health are reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19.
Currently, Niagara has 81 active cases of the virus and six active outbreaks.
Four of the six active outbreaks are in health care facilities: Rapelje Lodge in Welland, The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls, Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, and Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines.
To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
Federal Politics/Snap Election/Confidence VoteTom McConnell Speaks with Matt Gurney - National Post regarding Federal politics, confidence vote and possibility of snap election
Possibility of a Snap ElectionMatt Holmes Speaks with Peter Woolstencroft – Retired Political Science Professor from University of Waterloo regarding the possibility of a snap election
Spectacular Halloween Displays for Charity in Welland and Port ColborneMatt Holmes Speaks with Taryn Wilson - Welland Resident Co-Founder Hallowe'en On the Grange display in Welland and Koreen Huffman - Port Colborne Resident Co-Founder Haunt Maze in Port Colborne regarding spectacular Halloween displays for charity