10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara today marking lowest number in 3 months
A stunning drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in Niagara today.
10 new cases were reported, marking the lowest single daily number since February 22nd when 9 cases were announced.
The death toll remains at 405.
285,000 vaccine doses have been administered representing 55% of residents with one dose and 4.5% with both.
26 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, with 18 of those in the ICU.
