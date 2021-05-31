10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara today marking lowest number in 3 months

A stunning drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in Niagara today.

10 new cases were reported, marking the lowest single daily number since February 22nd when 9 cases were announced.

The death toll remains at 405.

285,000 vaccine doses have been administered representing 55% of residents with one dose and 4.5% with both.

26 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, with 18 of those in the ICU.