10 new community safety zones to start the school year in Niagara

As of tomorrow, the Niagara Region has added ten new community safety zones at various schools across the region.

The safety zones are usually set up in areas with public safety is of special concern in the hopes of getting motorists to slow down and pay more attention.

The zones often have set fines that are doubled, such as speeding and traffic signal related offences.

Back in March, Regional Council approved adding ten new locations to coincide with the start of the 2020/21 school year.

West Lincoln, Grimsby and St. Catharines each have 2 new zones, Niagara Falls, Fort Erie, Niagara-on-the-Lake and Weland will see one each.

There will be an educational awareness campaign to start running from September 8th till the 20th, with enforcement beginning September 21st.

Here is the full list of new zones launching Tuesday September 8th.

John Calvin School, Station St. (Regional Rd. 14) between Spring Creek Rd. and West St. in West Lincoln. This is a length of 1 km.

Smithville District Christian High School, Townline Rd. (Regional Rd. 14) between Harvest Gate and Canborough St. in West Lincoln. This is a length of 0.75 km.

Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School, Livingston Ave. (Regional Rd. 514) between Roberts Rd. and Patton St. in Grimsby. This is length of 1.80 km.

Greendale Elementary School, Montrose Rd. (Regional Rd. 98) between Watson St. and Lundy's Ln. in Niagara Falls. This is a length of 0.78 km.

Our Lady of Victory Catholic Elementary School, Central Ave. (Regional Rd. 124) between Gilmore Rd. and Bertie St. in Fort Erie. This is a length of 0.80 km.

Park Elementary School, Main St. E. (Regional Rd. 81) between Nelles Rd. N/Nelles Rd. S and Barlett Ave. in Grimsby. This is a length of 1.80 km.

Crossroads Public Elementary School, Niagara Stone Rd. (Regional Rd. 55) between Concession 6 Rd. (roundabout) and Four Mile Creek Rd. in Niagara-on-the-Lake. This is the length of

1.50 km.

Alexander Kuska KSG Catholic Elementary School, Rice Rd. (Regional Rd. 54) between Quaker Rd. and Woodlawn Rd. in Welland. This is a length of 1 km.

DSBN Academy, Louth St. (Regional Rd. 72) between Rykert St. and Pelham Rd. in St. Catharines. This is a length of 1 km.

St. Ann Catholic Elementary School, Main St. (Regional Rd. 87) between Martindale Rd. and Johnson St. in St. Catharines. This is a length of 1.10 km.

