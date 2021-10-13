10 new COVID cases in Niagara, 13 in hospital

Only ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today, marking the lowest number of daily cases since August 24th.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll at 434.

13 people are in hospital, with five being cared for in the ICU.

Only one patient is vaccinated.

All of the hospitalized cases in Niagara are in people aged 41 and over.

72.1% of Niagara residents have had both doses of a COVID vaccine.