10 Niagara beaches listed as unsafe to swim heading into the weekend

There are a total of 10 beaches listed as unsafe for swimming across Niagara as we head into the weekend.

Niagara Public Health updating their latest testing this morning (July 28) and ecoli levels are the concern on all but Waverly Beach which is closed due to algae.

On Lake Erie Bay Beach, Waverly Beach, Centennial Cedar Bay Beach, Nickel Beach, Sherkston Elco and Wyldwood, Long Beach, and Wainfleet Public Access Beach are listed as unsafe.

On Lake Ontario Lakeside Beach, Sunset Beach have high ecoli levels.

Public Health notes that heavy rainfall is a contributor to poor water conditions

Good news for those beaches that are still listed as safe to swim, the testing has the water temperature right around 22 degrees across the region.

For updated results visit: https://www.niagararegion.ca/living/water/beaches/default.aspx