10 Niagara organ donors saved the lives of 32 people last year

Niagara Health is encouraging organ and tissue donation, saying 10 organ donors from Niagara helped save 32 people last year.

Officials with Niagara Health and the Trillium Gift of Life Network are encouraging everyone over the age of 16 to discuss their wishes with their families, then register at BeADonor.ca to become an organ and tissue donor during BeADonor month this April.

“It’s an easy way to sign up and whole families can sign up in 10 minutes after having these conversations,” says Dr. Hari Vasan, Niagara Health’s Hospital Donation Physician and Medical Director of the Critical Response Team. “It’s a tragedy to potentially not have your wishes honoured and to not have someone benefit from what you could have contributed as a result.”

Niagara Health works with the Trillium Gift of Life Network to identify potential donors who can save and change lives.

One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation.

Another 75 lives can be enhanced.

90 per cent of Ontarians are in favour of organ donation, only 35 per cent register their consent to donate.

“Often the only good thing that comes of a tragedy when someone loses a life – the only good thing that comes of it – is they saved someone else’s life with an organ donation,” says Dr. Vasan. “The solace and satisfaction that provides to a donor’s family years later is significant, knowing that in spite of a tragedy, some good came of it and someone’s life is better as a result.”

Dr. Vasan knows this not only from the work he does at Niagara Health, but from his own experience with his father, Srini, who received a life-changing kidney transplant.

“My father was on dialysis several days a week for several hours at a time, which took away from his ability to work and pay taxes, his ability to participate in his community and support his family,” says Dr. Vasan. “Not only did a transplant change his own quality of life, it changed the quality of life for those around him and his contribution to society.”