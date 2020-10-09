10 Niagara residents facing long list of charges in massive illegal cannabis bust
More information about a massive illegal cannabis bust by the OPP is being released.
So far police have charged 15 people from Niagara, the GTA, and BC with 135 offences under Project Woolwich.
Police originally moved in and made the arrests in August, but as the investigation continues they are releasing more information.
Most of the charges are attributed to Niagara Region residents, with 7 people from St. Catharines and 3 from Niagara Falls.
Of the locals, 27 year old Chris Lamb from Niagara Falls faces the most charges.
He has a total of 50 charges including careless storage of a firearm, eight charges of possession of illegal cannabis for distribution, and four counts of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
Overall though, a Markham man faces almost half of the total charges.
45 years old Camil Audet from St. Catharines (4 charges)
- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing
- Sell Cannabis to an Adult
- Possession for the Purpose of Selling
27 year old Dylan Canham from St. Catharines (27 charges)
- Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence
- Import/Export Cannabis
- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x5
- Possession for the Purpose of Exporting
- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x5
- Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing x5
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x2
- Possession of Scheduled I Substance for Trafficking (Cocaine)
- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x5
36 year old Daniel Gray from Niagara Falls (19 charges)
- Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence
- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x4
- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x4
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing x4
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x4
32 year old Patrick Holden from St. Catharines (28 charges)
- Conspiracy to Commit and Indictable Offence
- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x6
- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x6
- Possession for the Purpose of Distributing x6
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x3
- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x6
27 year old Chris Lamb of Niagara Falls (50 charges)
- Careless Storage of Firearm
- Prohibited Device or Ammunition x5
- Conspiracy to Commit and Indictable Offence x3
- Cultivate Not in Dwelling House x4
- Import/Export Cannabis
- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x8
- Possession for the Purpose of Exporting
- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x8
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing x8
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 x4
- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x8
56 year old Paul Lamb of St. Catharines (3 charges)
- Careless Storage of Firearm
- Prohibited Device or Ammunition x2
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
33 year old Ryan Rozon of St. Catharines (1 charge)
- Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence
22 year old Spencer Thompson of St. Catharines (1 charge)
- Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence
42 year old Daniel Varcoe of Niagara Falls (5 charges)
- Conspiracy to Commit and Indictable Offence
- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing
- Sell Cannabis to an Adult
- Possession for the Purpose of Selling
49 year old Haiming Zhang of St. Catharines (14 charges)
- Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence
- Cultivate Not in Dwelling House x2
- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x2
- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x2
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing x2
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x3
- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x2
42 year old Isaak Frisen from Leamington (11 charges)
- Cultivate Not in Dwelling House x2
- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x2
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing
- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x2
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x2
37 year old Lucas Mccann of Toronto (1 charge)
- Counselling Indictable Offence Which is Not Committed
48 year old Kui Hua Zhang of Markham (60 charges)
- Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence
- Cultivate Not in Dwelling House x10
- Import/Export Cannabis
- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x11
- Possession for the Purpose of Exporting
- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x11
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing x11
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x2
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x11
44 year old Salvatore Bitoni from Halfmoon Bay, BC (13 charges)
- Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence
- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x3
- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x3
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing x3
- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x3
53 year old Michael Hogner from North Vancouver, BC (12 charges)
- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x3
- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x3
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing x3
- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x3
-
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 40On this week’s show, Briar Krieger joins Chrissy Sadowski to discuss being a mom and what’s truly important as kids get older.
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 32There's been an alarming increase in the number of opioid deaths in Niagara. This year as many as 130 people could die of overdose, compared to 89 deaths last year. Talia Storm from Positive Living Niagara joins Janice Arnoldi on Life Unscripted to talk about the epidemic of drug deaths, the role of COVID 19 and the question of decriminalizing possession of opioids, something that is supported by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - October 10thThis week Liz is speaking with Sam Ion, a well-known travel journalist who specializes in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and all-inclusives. Sam recently went to Jamaica to check out the Moon Palace and fills us in on how all-inclusives are handling the challenges of Covid 19. For the Travels for Tomorrow segment, Liz talks about feeding her adrenaline addiction by waterfall rappelling in Costa Rica, finding moose in northern Quebec, and swimming with sharks and stingrays in Bora Bora. Finally, Liz takes a look at a driving holiday to the wineries and orchards of Prince Edward County.