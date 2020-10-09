10 Niagara residents facing long list of charges in massive illegal cannabis bust

More information about a massive illegal cannabis bust by the OPP is being released.

So far police have charged 15 people from Niagara, the GTA, and BC with 135 offences under Project Woolwich.

Police originally moved in and made the arrests in August, but as the investigation continues they are releasing more information.

Most of the charges are attributed to Niagara Region residents, with 7 people from St. Catharines and 3 from Niagara Falls.

Of the locals, 27 year old Chris Lamb from Niagara Falls faces the most charges.

He has a total of 50 charges including careless storage of a firearm, eight charges of possession of illegal cannabis for distribution, and four counts of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Overall though, a Markham man faces almost half of the total charges.

45 years old Camil Audet from St. Catharines (4 charges)

- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis

- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing

- Sell Cannabis to an Adult

- Possession for the Purpose of Selling

27 year old Dylan Canham from St. Catharines (27 charges)

- Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

- Import/Export Cannabis

- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x5

- Possession for the Purpose of Exporting

- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x5

- Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing x5

- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x2

- Possession of Scheduled I Substance for Trafficking (Cocaine)

- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x5

36 year old Daniel Gray from Niagara Falls (19 charges)

- Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x4

- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x4

- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing x4

- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x4

32 year old Patrick Holden from St. Catharines (28 charges)

- Conspiracy to Commit and Indictable Offence

- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x6

- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x6

- Possession for the Purpose of Distributing x6

- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x3

- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x6

27 year old Chris Lamb of Niagara Falls (50 charges)

- Careless Storage of Firearm

- Prohibited Device or Ammunition x5

- Conspiracy to Commit and Indictable Offence x3

- Cultivate Not in Dwelling House x4

- Import/Export Cannabis

- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x8

- Possession for the Purpose of Exporting

- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x8

- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing x8

- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 x4

- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x8

56 year old Paul Lamb of St. Catharines (3 charges)

- Careless Storage of Firearm

- Prohibited Device or Ammunition x2

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

33 year old Ryan Rozon of St. Catharines (1 charge)

- Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

22 year old Spencer Thompson of St. Catharines (1 charge)

- Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

42 year old Daniel Varcoe of Niagara Falls (5 charges)

- Conspiracy to Commit and Indictable Offence

- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis

- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing

- Sell Cannabis to an Adult

- Possession for the Purpose of Selling

49 year old Haiming Zhang of St. Catharines (14 charges)

- Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

- Cultivate Not in Dwelling House x2

- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x2

- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x2

- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing x2

- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x3

- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x2

42 year old Isaak Frisen from Leamington (11 charges)

- Cultivate Not in Dwelling House x2

- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x2

- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing

- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x2

- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing

- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x2

37 year old Lucas Mccann of Toronto (1 charge)

- Counselling Indictable Offence Which is Not Committed

48 year old Kui Hua Zhang of Markham (60 charges)

- Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

- Cultivate Not in Dwelling House x10

- Import/Export Cannabis

- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x11

- Possession for the Purpose of Exporting

- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x11

- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing x11

- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 x2

- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x11

44 year old Salvatore Bitoni from Halfmoon Bay, BC (13 charges)

- Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x3

- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x3

- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing x3

- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x3

53 year old Michael Hogner from North Vancouver, BC (12 charges)

- Knowingly Distribute Illicit Cannabis x3

- Possession for the Purpose of Selling x3

- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distributing x3

- Sell Cannabis to an Adult x3