10 people arrested after $16M worth of pot seized from St. Catharines grow op

10 people are facing charges after OPP seized $16M worth of pot from a licensed cannabis grow op in St. Catharines.

Members of the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, OPP, along with Niagara Regional Police Service, executed a search warrant at a Health Canada licensed cannabis grow operation, where infractions to the Cannabis Act were believed to be taking place.

As a result of the warrant being executed police seized 14,536 cannabis plants worth approximately $14,536,000, and 2212.2 pounds of processed cannabis worth approximately $2,212,200.

10 people were charged with one count each of harvesting cannabis without authorization, contrary to the Cannabis Act 12(6)(a).

The accused's were released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The charged are 47 yr old Meng Zhang of Toronto, 40 yr old Jing Zhang of Scarborough, 20 yr old Anhtuan Nguyen of Toronto, 21 yr old Thi Hua Pham of North York, 20 yr old Minhdat Ho of North York, 53 yr old Jumbao Wang of Markham, 19 yr old Son Bao Ngo of North York, 27 yr old Yujie Yang of London, 38 yr old Zhibin Li of Scarborough, and 52 yr old Shunping Zhang of Markham,