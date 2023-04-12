10 people charged with impaired driving in Niagara between April 3-9

Niagara Regional Police haved the latest list of names of people charged with impaired driving.

Ten people were charged between April 3rd to the 9th.

"In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region."

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Walter P. OVER, 57yrs, Fort Erie

Darryn D. MORLEY, 41yrs, St. Catharines

John A. MEAGHER, 43yrs, Niagara Falls

Lucas M. WILSON, 28yrs, St. Catharines

Nicholas J. ZYLSTRA, 29yrs, Lowbanks

Nathan J. FRIESEN, 29yrs, Welland

Jeff HOSTUTTLER, 31yrs, Little Valley, New York

Georges DUGAS, 75yrs, Niagara Falls

Joann M. CLOCHERTY, 63yrs, St. Catharines

Brandon K. VIRTUE, 43yrs, Welland