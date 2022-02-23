10 people on Niagara Regional Police's latest list of alleged impaired drivers

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of names of people charged with impaired driving.

Between February 14, 2022 to February 20, 2022, ten people were criminally charged.

The Police Service reports the names of people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the region to deter others from doing the same.



The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.



Dean J. O’BRIEN, 48yrs, Niagara Falls

Susan J. WEBEL, 51yrs, Port Colborne

Peter MISEK, 27yrs, St. Catharines

Richard R. HOOGASIAN, 34yrs, St. Catharines

Danilo RAKOCEVIC, 47yrs, Niagara Falls

Paul K. SANOCKI, 25yrs, St. Catharines

Kevan S. QUINN, 35yrs, St. Catharines

David T. LESLIE, 36yrs, Thorold

Emery F. MINGLE, 57yrs, North Tonawanda, NY

Catherine F. WOODS, 33yrs, Fort Erie