10 people on Niagara Regional Police's latest list of alleged impaired drivers
Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of names of people charged with impaired driving.
Between February 14, 2022 to February 20, 2022, ten people were criminally charged.
The Police Service reports the names of people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the region to deter others from doing the same.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Dean J. O’BRIEN, 48yrs, Niagara Falls
Susan J. WEBEL, 51yrs, Port Colborne
Peter MISEK, 27yrs, St. Catharines
Richard R. HOOGASIAN, 34yrs, St. Catharines
Danilo RAKOCEVIC, 47yrs, Niagara Falls
Paul K. SANOCKI, 25yrs, St. Catharines
Kevan S. QUINN, 35yrs, St. Catharines
David T. LESLIE, 36yrs, Thorold
Emery F. MINGLE, 57yrs, North Tonawanda, NY
Catherine F. WOODS, 33yrs, Fort Erie