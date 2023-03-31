10 year old boy has died after serious crash on the QEW
A 10 year old boy has died after a serious crash on the QEW in Lincoln.
The crash happened last night around 5:30 pm in the Niagara bound lanes near Tufford Road.
Fatal collision: A 10 year old boy from Beamsville Ont. was pronounced deceased in hospital after a three vehicle collision on the #QEW/Tufford Rd. Vineland. Three others to hospital with minor injuries. Investigation ongoing, updates to follow. #BurlingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/vdDvXJE3nj— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 31, 2023
One of the 10 year old brothers died in hospital.
The mom and brother were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no charges have been laid.
1 Dish 1 Mic - Complete Episode - April 1
This week the Doctrine of Discovery was renounced. What does that mean? One Dish, One Mic has you covered on this topic.
Earlier this week Sol Mamakwa tried to press the Ford government on details over First Nations challenges to northern extraction. Fords silence was met with resistance from First Nations leaders and Sol talks with us about what went down.
"This is history, and the best kind where we see our language surviving and thriving," Mohawk language professor Tahnee Skye.
Tahnee Skye and Sam Hill joined a delegation to sign a groundbreaking partnership between the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre and the First Nations University to strengthen language in community. Tahnee and Sam speak with us on the show.
