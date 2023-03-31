iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

10 year old boy has died after serious crash on the QEW


OPP

A 10 year old boy has died after a serious crash on the QEW in Lincoln.

The crash happened last night around 5:30 pm in the Niagara bound lanes near Tufford Road.

One of the 10 year old brothers died in hospital.

The mom and brother were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

12

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1565618353&size=Large

    1 Dish 1 Mic - Complete Episode - April 1

    This week the Doctrine of Discovery was renounced. What does that mean? One Dish, One Mic has you covered on this topic.

    Earlier this week Sol Mamakwa tried to press the Ford government on details over First Nations challenges to northern extraction. Fords silence was met with resistance from First Nations leaders and Sol talks with us about what went down.

    "This is history, and the best kind where we see our language surviving and thriving," Mohawk language professor Tahnee Skye.

    Tahnee Skye and Sam Hill joined a delegation to sign a groundbreaking partnership between the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre and the First Nations University to strengthen language in community. Tahnee and Sam speak with us on the show.

  • image.jpg?t=1565624460&size=Large

    NSR - Troy Ryan - CDN National Women's Head Coach w/Rod Mawhood

    Troy Ryan - CDN National Women's Head Coach 

  • image.jpg?t=1565624460&size=Large

    NSR - Wayne Parro - Coaches Association of Canada w/ Rod Mawhood

    Wayne Parro - Coaches Association of Canada 