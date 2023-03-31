10 year old boy has died after serious crash on the QEW

A 10 year old boy has died after a serious crash on the QEW in Lincoln.

The crash happened last night around 5:30 pm in the Niagara bound lanes near Tufford Road.

Fatal collision: A 10 year old boy from Beamsville Ont. was pronounced deceased in hospital after a three vehicle collision on the #QEW/Tufford Rd. Vineland. Three others to hospital with minor injuries. Investigation ongoing, updates to follow. #BurlingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/vdDvXJE3nj — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 31, 2023

One of the 10 year old brothers died in hospital.

The mom and brother were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no charges have been laid.