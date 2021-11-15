10 year old pinned between vehicles in NOTL school parking lot

A scary incident at a school in Niagara-on-the-Lake this morning.

It happened at St Michaels School on Line 3 road as kids were arriving for school.

A 10 year old was trying to get his back pack from the trunk of a car when another vehicle struck him and pinned him between both vehicles.

The boy was transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

No charges have been laid but the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext 1002200.