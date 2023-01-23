100 employers registered to take part in this year's Career Fair at Niagara College

Niagara College’s annual career fair will return next month.

Students and community members can explore job opportunities available in Niagara at the event, which will be-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Hosted by the College’s Career Services department and Community Employment Services, the career fair will be held Feb. 6 and 7 at the Welland Campus (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and continue Feb. 8 and 9 at the Daniel J. Patterson Campus in Niagara-on-the-Lake (10 a.m. until 4 p.m.).

“We are excited to welcome employers, students and community members back to campus for Niagara College’s career fair,” said Shari Walsh, Director, Academic Advising and Career Services. “This is a fantastic opportunity for job seekers to learn more about the job market in the region while connecting with recruiters and representatives who can introduce them to exciting career opportunities.”

More than 100 employers are registered to attend this year’s event looking to hire full-time, part-time, co-op and seasonal positions.