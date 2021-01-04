100 new cases of COVID-19 sends Niagara's number of active cases over 1,000
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now, Niagara has 1,001 active cases of the virus, and 43 active outbreaks.
