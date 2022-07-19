1000 Hells Angels members expected in Whitby this weekend for national motorcycle run

Durham Regional Police say they are expecting to see as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members near Whitby this weekend, as the club holds its national motorcycle run.

Durham police deputy chief Dean Bertrim said yesterday the service does not want to create panic but has an obligation to make sure the community is aware.

Bertrim said the Hells Angels are an organized crime group that has proven to consistently be responsible for crimes ranging from drug trafficking, illegal gambling, human trafficking and acts of violence.

Police added there will be an increased police presence in the area for the duration of the event and local businesses have been briefed.