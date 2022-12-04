1000 vehicles stopped in RIDE check in Niagara Saturday night
Niagara Regional Police, Niagara Parks Police, and OPP teamed up for a RIDE spot check in Niagara Falls on Saturday.
Throughout the night, 1000 vehicles were stopped and officers asked 60 to provide a breath test.
A novice driver had their driver's licence suspended for 3 days for having a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) above zero.
In addition to the suspension, several tickets were also issued to drivers for various traffic related offences.
