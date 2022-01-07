101 COVID-10 patients being treated in Niagara's hospitals including 20 in ICU

Niagara is now treating 101 patients for COVID-19 in hospital including 20 who are being treated in the ICU.

71 of the patients are fully vaccinated, 4 have received one dose, and 26 are unvaccinated.

The majority of patients are over the age of 65, while 25 people aged 41-60 have been hospitalized.

No children are being cared for, however 7 are between the ages of 16 and 40.

Niagara Health reported the death of a patient yesterday saying the Niagara resident, who was being treated for the virus died on Jan. 5.

The death toll stands at 447 in Niagara.