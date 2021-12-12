102 new COVID cases, 441 active cases and 17 in hospital in Niagara over the weekend

102 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara over the weekend.

The number of active cases across the region has skyrocketed to 441.

One new COVID death was also reported over the weekend.

17 people are in hospital being treated for the virus, with 7 of the patients in the ICU.

Six of the patients are fully vaccinated, while 11 are not.

1339 doses of the COVID vaccine were administered in the region yesterday.

So far 20,000 third vaccine doses have been given to residents over the age of 70.

Starting on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., individuals aged 50 and over will be eligible to schedule their booster dose appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal.

People aged 18 and over will be eligible to book a booster shot as of Jan. 4 at 8:00 a.m.

8000 vaccine doses have been given to children aged 5-11, representing 24% of that age group with one dose.