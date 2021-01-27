104 more cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, five more deaths
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 104 new cases of COVID-19.
121 more cases are considered resolved, and five more people have died.
Niagara has had 289 COVID-19 related death since the beginning of the pandemic.
Right now Niagara has 46 active outbreaks, and 1,399 active cases of the virus.
500 of those active cases are in St. Catharines, and 269 are in Niagara Falls.
