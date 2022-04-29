105 new COVID cases in Niagara, 33 people in hospital

Niagara is reporting 105 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were reported today, after six additional deaths were announced yesterday.

There are 1922 active cases across the region, however the true number of cases is believed to be higher.

1000 vaccine doses were administered in Niagara yesterday.

There are 33 people being treated in Niagara's hospitals for COVID, with five being cared for in the ICU.