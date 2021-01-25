$10M in provincial funds heading to Niagara's municipalities to fix roads, bridges, wastewater plant

Ontario has announced almost $10M in funding for infrastructure projects in Niagara.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff making the announcement today, saying the funds will come from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF).

The $9.6M will be used by municipalities to build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure.

"Our government is committed to supporting our local municipalities by creating jobs, attracting economic growth and investment, and making our communities the best place to live and grow," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

Municipality OCIF Allocation:

Fort Erie $1,076,740.00

Grimsby $1,112,750.00

Lincoln $616,612.00

Niagara Falls $3,370,443.00

Niagara-on-the-Lake $815,143.00

Pelham $483,112.00

Port Colborne $418,760.00

Thorold $470,298.00

Wainfleet $50,000.00

Welland $950,916.00

West Lincoln $272,786.00

Total Investment: $9,637,560.00