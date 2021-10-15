10th annual Welland Zombie Walk taking place Sunday

The 10th annual Welland Zombie Walk will take place this weekend.

The family-friendly event, which sees participants dress in their best zombie attire, collects food donations for The Hope Centre and pet food items for Pets Alive Niagara.

It will take place this Sunday, October 17th with zombies meeting at the the parking lot in front of Welland Central Fire Hall after 6pm.

The walk starts at 7, making its way through downtown, and returning to the starting point.

That's when the best zombie costumes will be announced with prizes being handed out.

All zombies attending are asked to remain on sidewalks, obey all traffic signals, not to carry fake weapons, not to touch spectators, and to also follow COVID protocols.