10th case confirmed at Smithville school with COVID outbreak

A 10th COVID case has been confirmed at a Smithville school.

The Niagara Catholic District School Board says the latest cases is part of an outbreak at St. Martin Catholic Elementary School.

The person became sick while self-isolating.

The school board says there is no further risk the school community.

Niagara Catholic advises all contacts to follow the recommendations of Niagara Region Public Health.

The school remains open, but two entire classrooms have been asked to self isolate for 14 days due to exposure.