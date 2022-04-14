$11.6M in funding announced for water infrastructure projects in Pelham, Grimsby and Lincoln

The provincial and federal governments are investing $11.6M for water infrastructure projects in Grimsby, Lincoln and Pelham.

The investment is being made through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, a cost-shared, application-based infrastructure funding opportunity for communities.

The clean water projects include replacing watermains and install SMART hydrants in Lincoln, replacing watermains and fire hydrants in Pelham and replacing watermains, service pipes and fire hydrants in Grimsby.

Officials say the improvements will help ensure that residents continue to have reliable access to clean drinking water.

"The infrastructure investments announced today help protect our access to clean and safe drinking water for families right here in Niagara and across the province," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

"I continue to advocate for federal investments in critical local infrastructure in Niagara West like the clean water projects announced in Grimsby, Lincoln and Pelham today," said Dean Allison, MP for Niagara West. "While most of this infrastructure is underground and unseen, these important upgrades our necessary for continued access to a clean and safe water supply."