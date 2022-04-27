11 charged with impaired driving in Niagara
Niagara Regional Police have charged 11 people with impaired driving.
The charges were laid between April 18 - 24.
In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the NRP reports the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Dante G. TORRETTA, 23yrs, Welland
Iftikhar AHMED, 52yrs, Niagara Falls
Paul D. HOLLAND, 60yrs, Welland
Gail M. EARLE, 60yrs, Welland
James K. TENNYSON, 40yrs, Selkirk
Taralee J. LAWSON, 63yrs, St. Catharines
Tyler J. BYRNE, 35yrs, Welland
Myles J. MCDONALD, 42yrs, Niagara Falls
David G. BRADY, 57yrs, St. Catharines
Betsy R. PEREZ, 36yrs, Welland
Brooke J. LITTLE, 29yrs, Lockport NY