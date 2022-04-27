11 charged with impaired driving in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police have charged 11 people with impaired driving.

The charges were laid between April 18 - 24.

In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the NRP reports the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Dante G. TORRETTA, 23yrs, Welland

Iftikhar AHMED, 52yrs, Niagara Falls

Paul D. HOLLAND, 60yrs, Welland

Gail M. EARLE, 60yrs, Welland

James K. TENNYSON, 40yrs, Selkirk

Taralee J. LAWSON, 63yrs, St. Catharines

Tyler J. BYRNE, 35yrs, Welland

Myles J. MCDONALD, 42yrs, Niagara Falls

David G. BRADY, 57yrs, St. Catharines

Betsy R. PEREZ, 36yrs, Welland

Brooke J. LITTLE, 29yrs, Lockport NY