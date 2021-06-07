11 facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police have released the names of people charged with impaired driving between May 29th and June 6th.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Santiago CARDENAS PARRA 39 years, Niagara Falls

Patrick KORTRIGHT 43 years, Syracuse NY

Madison A. DUCK 21 years, West Lincoln

Lucas A. BLAZEK 26 years, Fort Erie

Joann M. CLOCHERTY 61 years, St. Catharines

Curtis A. LEBLANC 48 years, St. Catharines

Kathleen R. BROOKS 47 years, Niagara Falls

Cory W. FINK 29 years, Welland

Nadir Y. GAZAHA 36 years, St. Catharines

Adriano GIORDANO 37 years, Niagara Falls

Donavin C. CAREY 36 years, Welland