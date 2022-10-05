11 local residents facing impaired driving charges: Niagara Police
11 Niagara residents are facing impaired driving charges as Niagara Police release the latest list of drivers charged.
The charges were laid between September 26th, 2022 to October 2nd, 2022.
"In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region."
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Jeremy D. SYKES, 36yrs, Grimsby
Dwayne A. GRANT, 39yrs, St. Catharines
Matthew G. COOKE, 36yrs, Fort Erie
Baylee M. CARDILL, 26yrs, Niagara Falls
Michael V. TOOVEY, 38yrs, Fort Erie
Ross D. MIDGLEY, 53yrs, St. Catharines
Dalton J. SMART, 23yrs, West Lincoln
Cheryl M. ANTHONY, 57yrs, Fort Erie
Gary D. SHANNON, 49yrs, Niagara Falls
Ahmed L. YAHYA, 20yrs, St. Catharines
Tara L. NICHOLSON, 41yrs, Welland
-
-
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS
Clare Cameron - Councillor and Deputy Lord mayor Town of NOTL
April Jeffs - Chair, Niagara Parks Commission
-
NOTL mayor candidate Gary Zalepa
NOTL mayor candidate Gary Zalepa