11 local residents facing impaired driving charges: Niagara Police

11 Niagara residents are facing impaired driving charges as Niagara Police release the latest list of drivers charged.

The charges were laid between September 26th, 2022 to October 2nd, 2022.

"In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region."

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.



Jeremy D. SYKES, 36yrs, Grimsby

Dwayne A. GRANT, 39yrs, St. Catharines

Matthew G. COOKE, 36yrs, Fort Erie

Baylee M. CARDILL, 26yrs, Niagara Falls

Michael V. TOOVEY, 38yrs, Fort Erie

Ross D. MIDGLEY, 53yrs, St. Catharines

Dalton J. SMART, 23yrs, West Lincoln

Cheryl M. ANTHONY, 57yrs, Fort Erie

Gary D. SHANNON, 49yrs, Niagara Falls

Ahmed L. YAHYA, 20yrs, St. Catharines

Tara L. NICHOLSON, 41yrs, Welland