11 new cases of COVID reported in Niagara today as downward trend continues

The downward trend in Niagara's COVID-19 cases continues.

11 new infections were reported today.

To compare, one month ago, Niagara reported 40 new cases.

There are 276 active cases in the region.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 411.

371,000 doses of a vaccine have been administered in Niagara. 64% of residents have received one dose, while 13% have received both doses.

There are 24 people being treated in a Niagara hospital for the virus, with 6 in the ICU.

Only one patient has been transferred to be treated here, the other 23 residents are local.