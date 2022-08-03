11 Niagara beaches listed as unsafe to swim

A special weather statement continues in Niagara warning us of a very hot day.

There is a high of 31, but it will feel closer to 40 later today.

People working or exercising outdoors are being told to take it easy, and drink plenty of water.

If you are heading to the beach to cool off, 11 have been listed as unsafe to swim --including both Lakeside and Sunset Beaches in St. Catharines.

In Fort Erie, Bernard Avenue Beach and Waverly Beach are posted as unsafe.

In Grimsby, Fifty Point Conservation Beach and Nelles Beach are listed.

In Port Colborne, Centennial Cedar Bay, Sherkston Elco, and Sherkston Quarry Beach are posted.

In Wainfleet, Long Beach and Reebs Bay are also listed as unsafe to swim.

The beaches remain open to the public. Click here for more information.