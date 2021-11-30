11 people being treated in hospital for COVID in Niagara, including 3 in the ICU
Another person has been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Niagara.
11 people are being treated for the virus in hospital, 3 are being cared for in the ICU.
Five of the patients are fully vaccinated, one is partially, and five are unvaccinated.
19 new cases of the virus were reported in the region yesterday.
There are now 209 active cases of the virus in Niagara, and nine outbreaks being tracked by public health officials.
Over 1000 doses of the child-sized COVID vaccine have been given to kids aged 5 to 11 in the region so far, as a clinic continues to run in West Niagara today.
